Crime Branch to investigate Riswana’s death
Kozhikode
District Crime Branch has taken up the investigation of the case in which a young woman from Azhiyur near Vadakara was found hanging inside a shelf in her husband's house. The family of Riswana (21) has raised doubts about her death and claimed that she would not end her life under any circumstances. The family also claimed that Riswana had told her friends about the domestic violence she had to face from her husband, Shamnad, his sister and father.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.