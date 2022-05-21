Kozhikode

Crime Branch to investigate Riswana’s death

Kozhikode

District Crime Branch has taken up the investigation of the case in which a young woman from Azhiyur near Vadakara was found hanging inside a shelf in her husband's house. The family of Riswana (21) has raised doubts about her death and claimed that she would not end her life under any circumstances. The family also claimed that Riswana had told her friends about the domestic violence she had to face from her husband, Shamnad, his sister and father.


