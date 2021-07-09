Crime Branch takes over probe into Kozhikode illegal phone exchange case

Suspects not traced after arrest of one person on July 2

The District Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the parallel telephone exchange case exposed by the City Police, in which a Kolathara native was arrested on July 2. P. Jurise, 26, who was in judicial custody, has been sent to Crime Branch custody as part of the probe.

The case was taken up by the Crime Branch following suspicion that extremist elements from various countries had exploited the illegal internet call service. Though one of the call operators was arrested, the police could not trace other suspects even a week after the incident.

According to police sources, there were at least eight parallel exchanges that facilitated illegal internet call switching mechanisms in Kozhikode city by evading tax. More than 100 SIM cards and a few China-made call routers had been used for operating the illegal network.

Though the majority of callers were suspected of using the service for saving money, the Crime Branch team was suspicious of the motives of many anonymous callers. The details of the callers and the receivers will be tracked with the technical support of the hi-tech crime inquiry cell under the Kerala Police Cyberdome.

Police sources said investigation was under way into the suspected purchase of bulk SIM cards for expanding the operations of parallel exchanges. The details of a few more suspected operators were collected on the basis of the statements given by the arrested youth.

The support of various district-level Crime Branch squads would be sought to gather the details of persons arrested in connection with similar cases in other districts. Malappuram and Ernakulam districts had reported several such incidents. However, there was no incriminating evidence against any of the arrested to establish the misuse of the services by extremist elements.