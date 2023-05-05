Crime Branch squad begins probe into tribesperson’s death in Kozhikode

May 05, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

A special squad of the Crime Branch has started investigation into the unnatural death of Viswanathan, a tribesperson who was reportedly a victim of public trial by a gang of unidentified men in the name of a stolen mobile phone.

The case was handed over to the Crime Branch last month as the local police failed to track anyone who was part of the alleged public trial that reportedly abetted the unnatural death near Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Crime Branch sources said further investigations would be carried out by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) V.M. Abdul Wahab under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) K.K. Moideenkutty. The team collected files related to the investigation carried out by the Medical College police. They said the statements of Viswanathan’s relatives and a few others who were earlier interrogated by the local police would be recorded again.

It was on February 11, 2023 that the body of the 46-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near the Medical College Hospital. The man, who had come to the hospital for the delivery of his wife, reportedly fled the spot unable to withstand harassment in the name of a stolen mobile phone on February 9. The police had registered a case of unnatural death following allegations that the public trial had abetted his death.

The special investigation team formed to probe the death had, however, failed to track those involved in the alleged public trial. Police officers who were part of the investigation had claimed that contradictory statements made by a few bystanders made it difficult for them to zero in on the suspects.

According to the police, some of those who were caught on camera while talking to Viswanathan were not actually part of any sort of quarrel with him. In the investigation, it was also found that some were listening to his grievances over the theft charges. The security guards at the medical college also failed to identify anyone involved in the alleged public trial.

As the incident drew national attention, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes ordered a comprehensive probe apart from seeking reports from the State Police Chief and the District Police Chief (Kozhikode). The Kerala State Human Rights Commission and the Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes also intervened with separate orders to ensure a fair probe into the incident.