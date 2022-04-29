Crime Branch rules out foul play in death of Kozhikode man

He was suspected to have been involved in a POCSO case

The preliminary investigation conducted by the District Crime Branch has ruled out any foul play in the death of a 28-year-old man who was suspected to have been involved in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case.

The statement of the police officers that the man named Jishnu fell while trying to flee the police was found to be true based on circumstantial evidence. Jishnu’s family members had accused the police of taking him into custody following a chase in connection with the POCSO case.

The man was found in a critical state at Cheruvannur and was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital at Kozhikode. He reportedly succumbed to injuries on the way. According to Jishnu’s family members, he succumbed to the injuries caused by the police assault.

The spot inspection conducted by a medical team and forensic experts found that the death occurred following a fall from a retaining wall on April 26. In the impact of the fall, he reportedly sustained fatal injuries on his head and chest.