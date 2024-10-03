Crime Branch likely to re-record statements in realtor missing case

A special squad of the Crime Branch (CB) is likely to re-record the statements of a few individuals who were earlier quizzed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) based on the call detail records (CDR) gathered at the initial phase of the investigation into the Mohammed Aattoor (Mami) missing case.

A probe is also in progress to collect details of more persons who were allegedly seen along with Mr. Mohammed on the day of his disappearance.

The CB squad made the fresh move in the wake of the Kerala High Court’s order rejecting the demand for a CBI investigation sought by Mohammed’s family into the incident. Efforts are on to analyse the tower dump data again to gather more information about his telephone communications and the last SMS he reportedly sent to his wife on the day of his missing. Police sources said the phone used to send the SMS was active in Thalakkulathur area the following day of his missing.

The businessman went missing from the Arayidathupalam area in Kozhikode city on August 21, 2023. The SMS he reportedly sent to his wife had hinted that he would be late to reach home. The same mobile number was reportedly active in Thalakkulathur area the following day. There was no confirmation yet whether the SMS was premeditated by someone else.

In the initial phase of the investigation, the police had gathered details from about 500 families in the Thalakkulathur area alone where Mr. Mohammed had a house. This was apart from gathering details of a few people who met him in other locations including Vellimadukunnu and Balussery.

However, Mohammed’s family and a local action committee were not happy with the initial probe of the local police and the SIT. According to them, the SIT had many officers from the Nadakkavu police station who could not make any headway in the crucial phase of the initial investigation. They also sought the reinstatement of Superintendent of Police U. Vikraman to lead the Crime Branch probe as he had proved his mettle in cracking similar mysterious missing cases.

Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar, who recently convened a public meeting in Kozhikode, had also expressed doubts over attempts to scuttle a fair investigation into the incident. According to him, it was the suspicious interference of a senior police officer that derailed the probe. He had also claimed that a senior police officer who led the investigation had been transferred with the intention to divert the case.

