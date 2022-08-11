Kozhikode

Creche opened at Kozhikode Collectorate

The newly opened creche at the Kozhikode Collectorate will function between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. every working day. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh
Special Correspondent Kozhikode August 11, 2022 18:53 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 18:53 IST

Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, on Thursday opened a creche for children of government staff at the Kozhikode Collectorate.

The facility has been set up on the first floor of the ‘B’ block. Children in the age group between six months and six years will be admitted to the creche. This is part of the State government’s efforts to have childcare centres at workplaces. They come under the Department of Women and Child Development.

The creche will be open between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. A social worker and a helper have been assigned to take care of the children. It will remain closed on public holidays and Sundays. The creche is equipped with a refrigerator, washing machine, gas stove, child-friendly furniture, cradles, bed, toys, and a breastfeeding space.

