Creativity classes for school students during summer holidays

March 31, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Regional Science Centre and Planetarium, Kozhikode, is organising creativity classes during summer holidays, separately for upper primary and high school students. The classes titled ‘Joy of Learning Science’ and ‘Vijnana Kouthukam’ are for upper primary students, while the sessions titled ‘The Art of Physics’, STEM projects, ‘Chemistry world’, and ‘Electronics’ are for the high school students. Classes will commence on April 17, while registration will begin on April 3. Each session will have separate fees. Those interested shall register at the Regional Science Centre office directly, a press release said.