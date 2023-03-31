HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Creativity classes for school students during summer holidays

Classes to commence on April 17, while registration to begin on April 3

March 31, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Science Centre and Planetarium, Kozhikode, is organising creativity classes during summer holidays, separately for upper primary and high school students. The classes titled ‘Joy of Learning Science’ and ‘Vijnana Kouthukam’ are for upper primary students, while the sessions titled ‘The Art of Physics’, STEM projects, ‘Chemistry world’, and ‘Electronics’ are for the high school students. Classes will commence on April 17, while registration will begin on April 3. Each session will have separate fees. Those interested shall register at the Regional Science Centre office directly, a press release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.