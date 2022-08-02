Kozhikode

Crèche at Kozhikode Collectorate

Special Correspondent Kozhikode August 02, 2022 01:44 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 01:44 IST

A crèche for the children of government staff is being set up at the Kozhikode Collectorate.

A release said on Monday that it is being set up as part of a State government project, under which the facility is being opened where there are more than 50 staff in various departments. In the first phase, it is being launched in six districts, including Kozhikode. Those having children in the age group between six months and six years can make use of it.

The crèche is coming up in the first floor of the ‘B’ block building. So far, 24 staff have expressed consent to sent their wards. It will be open between 9.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. There is a fridge, washing machine, gas stove, child-friendly furniture, cradles, bed, toys and a breast-feeding space at the crèche.

