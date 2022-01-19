CRC shifted to new premises

Kozhikode

19 January 2022 00:59 IST

The Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC), Kozhikode, was relocated to a new building at Chevayur on Tuesday.

Virendra Kumar Khatik, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, opened the facility through online mode.

Mr. Khatik said that Kerala was one of the States with a high population of the differently-abled.

According to the 2015 census, there are 7,93,937 such people here.

The new CRC building was expected to benefit them, he said. The new building spread over 4,800 sqft was built spending ₹20 crore.