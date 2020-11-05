Crackdown on sale of poor quality hand sanitisers

05 November 2020 23:55 IST

Products worth ₹9 lakh seized from Kozhikode city

Noticing a spurt in the sale of poor quality hand sanitisers, the Drugs Control Department (DCD) has decided to intensify its surveillance over wholesale suppliers and medical shops in the district.

Sale of cheap quality products without complying with the official manufacturing protocol will be tracked with the support of a special squad tasked to check purchased stocks in shops.

Samples from some of the already seized stocks from the city have been sent for detailed lab inspection. According to DCD sources, the sized products had no details of the manufacturer, contents used for the preparation of the solution and other mandatory information to be displayed on the bottle cover.

Advertising

Advertising

The sale of such unlabelled products could attract severe punishments including fine and imprisonment up to seven years, they added.

The DCD swung into action in the wake of complaints by people who said that the sale of poor quality sanitisers could endanger the health of uninformed buyers.

The complainants had also approached the State-level authorities with a call to intensify the surveillance mechanism as any laxity might affect the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

An official attached to the DCD said such suspected products worth ₹9 lakh had already been seized from Kozhikode city and the search would continue. The products were reportedly brought here for wholesale from Mumbai, he said.

Pharmacists’ take

Meanwhile, some of the licensed pharmacists in the city said the supply of such products was not carried out through them. According to them, no pharmacies would permit such unlabelled products on account of public safety. It might be products brought here for bulk sale through other intermediaries, they claimed.

Since the lockdown days, there had been a number of communications from the Health Department and the district administration to the public about the importance of using quality hand sanitisers. Campaigns had also been undertaken to sensitise people to the subject and its importance in fighting the pandemic effectively.