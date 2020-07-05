Crackdown on safety norm violations at shops in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

05 July 2020 19:35 IST

Licences of over 40 shops suspended for not complying with health protocol

More stringent measures are on the cards for controlling the rush of customers in supermarkets and other major trade points in Kozhikode city in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Health Department and police squads have been asked to conduct frequent checks to ensure the compliance of safety norms.

Entry of customers into shops without wearing masks or using hand sanitisers will be dealt with seriously. Station House Officers within the city limits have been asked to conduct special drives to crack down on such open violations.

Corporation officials said licences of over 40 shops had already been suspended for not complying with the Health Department’s directives. Action would be taken against those who visit shops and other open markets without following safety guidelines.

Entry of more than 25 persons in big shops at a time will not be permitted. Shop owners have been asked to ensure that customers follow physical-distancing norms. They should provide hand sanitisers to customers before entering shops.

Vigil at market

At Valiyangadi, where one trader tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, surveillance measures will be taken to monitor the entry of vehicles, drivers and labourers who come to the spot for loading and unloading works. Arrangements will be made to record registration numbers of all vehicles entering the market and details of drivers.

Due to the lack of clarity on the actual source of the virus infection in three new cases, the district administration has called for improving surveillance measures at all possible levels by local bodies. All those who recently came in contact with COVID-19 positive cases have been sent into home quarantine.