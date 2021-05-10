Crackdown on inessential travel in city intensified

Kozhikode

10 May 2021

Kozhikode city police leave no stone unturned

Curbing all inessential travel, the police have intensified road checking and protocol enforcement activities covering 51 points within the Kozhikode city police limits. On a regular basis, 800 police officials are being deployed for enforcement activities aimed at flattening the curve and supporting the health machinery.

Assistant Commissioner (Special Branch) M.P. Mohanachandran says the heightened regulations have resulted in less vehicular traffic, and subsequently the rush within the city limits. “All the 16 police stations in Kozhikode city are collaborating to manage the increased responsibilities in the area,” he adds. Since the rules and regulations related to travel have been defined well, incidents of verbal duel between the police and motorists are minimal.

Station house officers within the city limits say that they are taking utmost care to avoid any interruption of emergency services. Those having proper travel records as suggested by the government will not have to worry about police action, they add. Following the District Collector’s order, local patrol teams, including motorbike patrol squads, are also in action covering the interior areas of critical containment zones in the district. The drive is to prevent all unhealthy get-togethers, casual neighbourhood meetings, outdoor games by children’s groups and wayside interactions violating the physical-distancing protocol.

714 cases registered

The police on Monday registered 714 more cases as part of the ongoing enforcement actions against the violation of COVID-19 protocol in Kozhikode district.

According to the police, 579 persons were booked for not wearing safety masks properly. Of them, 353 persons were tracked from the city limit. The remaining 135 cases were registered against those who either violated the physical-distancing norm or kept shops open beyond the permitted working hours.