CPI(M) workers march on Customs office

Protesting against the Customs report in the court pointing to direct involvement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, and three other Ministers in the dollar smuggling case, CPI(M) activists took out a march to the Kozhikode Customs office on Saturday.
The protesters alleged that the report was part of a “mean political conspiracy” supported by the BJP.
Opening the march, CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan said the Customs action would draw protests from across the State. He alleged that the probe mechanism was being misused by vested interests to disrupt the continuation of the LDF government.
“No force can stop the LDF from its winning stride. It is better that those who make such attempts withdraw from the scene,” said Mr. Mohanan. It is strange that the Customs which was hardly involved in the investigation had submitted an affidavit in the court, he claimed.
Following Customs officials’ request, the police had made elaborate security arrangements in Kozhikode. The march was peaceful.
