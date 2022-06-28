CPI(M) worker attacked in Vadakara
Unidentified persons attacked a CPI(M) worker and torched his car at Kalleri near Vadakara early on Tuesday at around 1 a.m. The CPI(M) worker has been identified as Onthammal Biju. The Vadakara police have registered a case and begun investigation. Biju was earlier accused of helping Arjun Ayanki, accused in the Karipur gold smuggling case. The police suspect the incident was related to gold smuggling. Political reasons are also suspected.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.