CPI(M) worker attacked in Vadakara

Unidentified persons attacked a CPI(M) worker and torched his car at Kalleri near Vadakara early on Tuesday at around 1 a.m. The CPI(M) worker has been identified as Onthammal Biju. The Vadakara police have registered a case and begun investigation. Biju was earlier accused of helping Arjun Ayanki, accused in the Karipur gold smuggling case. The police suspect the incident was related to gold smuggling. Political reasons are also suspected.