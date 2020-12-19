CPI(M) to look into candidate drawing blank at Chundappuram

KOZHIKODE

19 December 2020 00:35 IST

Controversial businessman Karat Faisal won the seat as Independent

The CPI(M) Kozhikode district committee will look into the defeat of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) nominee Abdul Rasheed, who drew a blank without getting any votes from the Chundappuram ward of Koduvally municipality where he contested in the recently concluded local body polls.

Here, controversial businessman Karat Faisal, who stood as an Independent candidate, won the seat. He decided to enter the fray after he was denied a seat following the intervention of the CPI(M).

In 2015 polls, Mr. Faisal had won from the Parambathu ward of Koduvally municipality, also as an Independent candidate with the backing of the LDF. However, this time, the CPI(M) leadership took a decision not to support him after the Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) in Kochi questioned him in October in connection with the gold smuggling through diplomatic channel.

Advertising

Advertising

Panel review

CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan also rubbished reports that were aired on the TV channels and published on portals that the Chundappuram branch had been dissolved after the embarrassing defeat of the LDF candidate.

“The district committee has already reviewed the performance of the party in the polls. We will examine the defeat of the INL nominee as a separate issue,” he told The Hindu on Friday.

Mr. Faisal won the seat by a margin of 73 against nearest rival K.K.A. Khader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). He received 568 votes while K. Faisal, another independent, got seven and BJP nominee Sadasivan, 50 votes.

The CPI(M) district had decided not to support Mr. Faisal as he had been running into controversies. Significantly, P.T.A. Rahim and Karat Razak, both LDF-backed Independent legislators, had announced the candidature of Mr. Faisal from Koduvally. Mr. Faisal had left the IUML along with Mr. Rahim in 2008.

In 2017, the former CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, had sparked a controversy when he used a luxury car owned by Mr. Faisal during the Jana Jagratha Yatra at Koduvally.