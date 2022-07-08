CPI(M) to hold vehicle propaganda procession in Kannur

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will organise vehicle propaganda processions in 18 areas in Kannur against the “violent protest of the UDF, BJP, and other communal forces” reportedly acting against the government and the Chief Minister. The processions would also mobilise the public against the “anti-people policies of the Central government.”

Addressing the media here on Friday, CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan said the processions would tour for three days. He added that the LDF government was setting an example for the nation in terms of development and welfare measures.

The State ranks first in Asia in terms of start-up ventures, while 26 PSUs were made profitable, and the State consistently was ranked first in education, health, and sustainable development, he added.

Former Minister M.M. Mani will inaugurate the procession, which will be led by M. Surendran, on July 10 at Iritty. On July 11, P.K. Sreemathi will inaugurate it in the Sreekandapuram area, while M.V. Jayarajan and P. Jayarajan will flag off the rally in Thalassery and Mattannur respectively. On July 12, the procession will be held at Payyannur, Mayyil, Anjarakandi, Peringom, and Pinarayi. On July 13, the rally will be held at Taliparamba, Kannur, and Peravoor. On July 14, the procession will be held at Edakkad and Koothuparamba. On 15 July, the rally will be held at Pappinsseri, Madayi and Alakode.

The rally will highlight the achievements of the government, besides flagging the “Centre’s wrong policies that are harming the nation and violative of the federal principles.”