CPI(M) to contest in 15 Dist. Panchayat seats

LDF seat sharing completed; CPI to contest in 3 divisions

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Friday completed seat sharing in the Kozhikode District Panchayat.

LDF district convener Mukkom Mohammed announced the list of LDF candidates contesting in the 27 divisions in the district panchayat. The CPI(M) would contest in 15 seats, CPI in three, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) four, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Kerala Congress (M) and Indian National League (INL) one each and LDF-backed independents two.

The CPI(M) candidates would contest from Edachery, Mokeri, Kuttiady, Perambra, Balussery, Eengapuzha, Thiruvambadi, Chathamangalam, Pantheerankavu, Kakkodi, Nanmanda, Atholi, Mepayyur, Maniyur and Nadapuram. CPI candidates would be fielded in Kadalundi, Madavur, and Cherode while LJD candidates would contest from Areekulam, Payyoli Angadi, Azhiyur, and Kattippara.

The NCP, KC(M) and INL would contest from Ulliyeri, Kodanchery, and Kunnamangalam divisions respectively.