CPI(M) to bank on candidates’ track record in local body polls

Caught between the COVID-19 pandemic and the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] appears to have adopted a more pragmatic approach to facing the upcoming three-tier local body polls in the State, especially in the Malabar region.
A senior party functionary said that the focus would be on selection of candidates. Area committees and local branches have already started scouting for fresh candidates, including non-political personalities, with impeccable record and grassroots-level support. Such a strategy, they hope, will help overcome any possible anti-incumbency factor.
Party sources said that Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel’s remarks on distribution of Quran to counter allegations in connection with the gold smuggling case had not gone down well with the Muslim community.
Leaders like Mr. Jaleel along with P.T.A. Rahim, MLA of National Secular Conference, have helped build a bridge between the CPI(M) and the Muslim community, and that had favoured the electoral prospects of the Left Democratic Front earlier.
Tough battle
Now, the ruling front is so much on the defensive with multiple issues ranging from the gold smuggling scandal to allegations over the Life Mission project.
What seemed like a cakewalk for Left parties in the upcoming local body polls a month ago has now become an uphill battle for the ruling front.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath