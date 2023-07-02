CPI(M) takes action against branch secretary accused of demanding money in Kozhikode

July 02, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The CPI(M) has taken disciplinary action against V.M. Rajeevan, secretary of its Mankayam branch, near Balussery in Kozhikode district, after he was accused of demanding ₹2 crore as settlement amount from the representative of a granite quarry proposed to be set up in the area.

A voice clip of a conversation between Mr. Rajeevan and the stone quarry representative was leaked to the media. Land belonging to Mr. Rajeevan, his brother, and another person was supposed to be given away to set up the granite quarry. He reportedly sought the money promising a trouble-free deal. The issue, however, snowballed into a controversy after the voice clip came up in the public domain. The respective local and area committees of the CPI(M) subsequently discussed its pros and cons and decided to remove Mr. Rajeevan from his post as well as the primary membership of the party.

