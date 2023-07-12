CPI(M) suspends district panchayat member from party in Kozhikode

July 12, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The CPI(M) has reportedly suspended C.M. Babu, Kozhikode district panchayat member representing Meppayyur Division, following the party candidate’s defeat in the recently held byelection to Ward 15 in Cheruvannur grama panchayat.

According to sources, the defeat had led to the Left Democratic Front losing the grama panchayat to the United Democratic Front (UDF). The byelection was necessitated by the death of E.T. Radha of the Communist Party of India, who was also the panchayat president. The CPI(M) took over the seat from its alliance partner and fielded its candidate. However, the party candidate lost to the UDF candidate by a big margin. This was considered as a severe blow as the seat was a Left stronghold from where Radha had won by a good margin in 2020. The CPI(M) set up an inquiry panel to find out the reasons and decided to take action against Mr. Babu.

