CPI(M) sets eyes on Elathur seat

KOZHIKODE

16 February 2021 23:09 IST

Scenario in Assembly segment resembles Pala imbroglio

After the Pala imbroglio, the Elathur segment in Kozhikode has become another bone of contention between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the Assembly polls.

The CPI(M) district committee is against allotting to the NCP again the Elathur seat, a carved segment after delimitation a decade ago. NCP leader and Minister A.K. Saseendran had successfully contested from here in the 2011 and 2016 elections.

Even before Pala got a bad press, CPI(M) district leaders had been signalling to take over Elathur as they perceived that the NCP had a thin or negligible voter-base in Kozhikode. Furthermore, they yearned to field their own party candidate from the segment considered to be the safest for the CPI(M) amongst the 13 seats in Kozhikode.

However, the NCP hopes that the CPI(M) will honour its decision to allot the Elathur seat, especially after the faction led by Mr. Saseendran remained with the LDF during the rift with Pala legislator, Mani C. Kappan.

Sources said that big trouble emerging against Mr. Saseendran was that many leaders within his party were against his candidature even as he began a pre-poll campaign in Elathur. He has been in the fray eight times and won in five polls. Mr. Saseendran, a native of Kannur, was brought to the district when A.C. Shanmughadas, who had been continuously standing for the polls, faced a similar situation in Balussery segment in 2006.

Sources said that NCP Central leadership would play a crucial role in the selection of the candidates for the Assembly polls. And this would be more of a straight decision unlike its stand on Pala segment which it lost to the Jose K. Mani faction of the KC(M). Subsequently, NCP leader Mani C. Kappan who had won the Pala seat in 2019 byelection, left the LDF and decided to align with the Congress-led United Democratic Front. Also, NCP national president Sharad Pawar is still playing his cards close to his chest, the sources said.

Already, the State leadership has sounded out the 76-year-old Saseendran to hang up his electoral boots and take to organisational affairs of the State unit. Nonetheless, it remains to seen how Mr. Saseendran plays his cards.