CPI(M) seeks action against police personnel

The Kozhikode district secretariat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has condemned the action of two police personnel attached to the Elathur police station who reportedly seized a vehicle that was engaged in announcements for an event to be addressed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Kozhikode beach on Sunday.
Legal permission
In a release, P. Mohanan, CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary, said that the vehicle had all the legal permissions required.
‘CM insulted’
He accused the police personnel of insulting the Chief Minister using abusive language.
Seeking action against them, the CPI(M) leader said the party would launch an agitation otherwise.
