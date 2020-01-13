Kozhikode

CPI(M) seeks action against police personnel

more-in

The Kozhikode district secretariat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has condemned the action of two police personnel attached to the Elathur police station who reportedly seized a vehicle that was engaged in announcements for an event to be addressed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Kozhikode beach on Sunday.

Legal permission

In a release, P. Mohanan, CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary, said that the vehicle had all the legal permissions required.

‘CM insulted’

He accused the police personnel of insulting the Chief Minister using abusive language.

Seeking action against them, the CPI(M) leader said the party would launch an agitation otherwise.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 1:46:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/cpim-seeks-action-against-police-personnel/article30553077.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY