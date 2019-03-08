CPI(M) secures Puthuppady panchayat presidency

The Communist Part of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has secured the presidency of Puthuppady grama panchayat in the district with the installation of its newly elected member P.R. Ragesh to the post.

Mr. Ragesh had won the bypoll held to the West Kaithapoyil ward last month.

A special council meeting of the grama panchayat was held for the purpose on Wednesday.

His name was proposed by CPI member Iby Reji and seconded by INL member Souda Basheer. The election was held when Congress member Ambika Mangalath also decided to contest for the post.

Mr. Ragesh was elected when 12 members voted for him, while Ms. Mangalath got nine votes in the 21-member council.

Candidate’s withdrawal

Incidentally, the bypoll was necessitated as the CPI(M) withdrew its sitting member P.K. Shijal from the winnable ward of West Kaithapoyil and nominated Mr. Ragesh who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.

In the local body elections held in November 2015, the Left Democratic Front had secured a majority.

But the Left coalition had no winners from the Scheduled Caste community to be nominated to the reserved post of panchayat president. At the same time, the Indian Union Muslim League-Congress combine had three Scheduled Caste members eligible to be nominated. Thus Ms. Mangalath got elected to the post.