CPI(M) observes hartal

KOZHIKODE

27 November 2021 00:55 IST

Communist Party of India (Marxist) activists on Friday observed a hartal at Theruvanparamba near Nadapuram alleging that their partymen were assaulted by a group of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers on Thursday night.

According to the Nadapuram police, it was an argument over a recent clash at Nadapuram Government College that triggered the latest incident. Two youths, T. Rathinkumar and P. Vishnu, sustained minor injuries in the incident. Following the mass protest, the police intensified search for the suspected IUML activists.

