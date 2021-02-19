CPI(M) leader says his statements were misread

LDF workers receiving the Vikasana Munneta Jadha led by LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan in Kozhikode city on Friday.

Kozhikode

19 February 2021 22:39 IST

Vikasana Munneta Jadha led by LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan concludes in Kozhikode district

The northern leg of the Vikasana Munneta Jadha led by LDF convener and CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan concluded in the district with a big rally at Freedom Square on the beach here on Friday evening.

Party leaders, workers, and sympathisers along with family members assembled on the beach to accord a reception to the team. Ahead of the Assembly polls, Mr. Vijayaraghavan while touring the district highlighted the achievements of the CPI(M)- led LDF government.

Ministers T.P. Ramakrishnan and A.K. Saseendran, LDF legislators, Mayor Beena Philip, and district panchayat president Kanathil Jameela were present.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing the media at Koyilandy in the morning, Mr. Vijayaraghavan clarified once again that his words on minority communalism were taken out of context and misinterpreted. There was a difference between a public speech and a statement, he said.

On Wednesday, he had courted controversy by stating that minority communalism was a bigger threat to society. However, on Thursday, he had retracted saying that majority communalism was more dangerous.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan alleged that the UDF was plotting to spread violence ahead of the Assembly elections. The protest marches in Thiruvananthapuram were conducted on a pre-planned script.

The people of the State could understand the conspiracy behind such protests, he said, adding that the Youth Congress activists were protesting not to help PSC rank holders.

The northern regional march, which began from Kasaragod on February 13, will now tour Malappuram, Palakkad and Thrissur districts. It will end in Thrissur on February 26.