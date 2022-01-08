CPI(M) Kozhikode district conference to begin on Monday

KOZHIKODE

08 January 2022 00:35 IST

Adding to its back-to-back electoral victories, including the Assembly polls, the Communist Party of India ( Marxist) [CPI-M] has seen a rise in membership in Kozhikode district.

Briefing the media here on Friday, CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan said the party had enrolled 12,320 new members since the last district conference, totalling 51,587 members now. The party has been able to exert its influence among minority communities, he added.

Mr. Mohanan said preparations were over for the three-day district conference of the CPI(M) at Samudra auditorium (M. Kelappan Nagar) on West Hill beach beginning January 10.

All the 16 area conferences had been held. The district meet will be attended by 250 delegates, he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, both CPI(M) polit buro members, will offer floral tributes at the martyrs’ column before the delegates’ session.

Mr. Balakrishnan, who is also the party State secretary, will inaugurate the meet at 10 a.m. on Janurary 10. Subsequently, the district secretary will present the activity report of the last four years.

The district conference will formulate action plans to address issues in the organisational set-up of the party, Mr. Mohanan said. The delegates’ meet on January 12 will elect a new district committee and representatives to the State conference.

The newly elected district secretary will then present the future programmes of the party. It will be followed by the presentation of the credential report.

Mr. Mohanan said around 2.5 lakh people would take part in the rally via virtual platforms.