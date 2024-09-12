GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M) Kannur district committee mourns passing of Sitaram Yechury

Published - September 12, 2024 09:33 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau
A silent march organised by the CPI(M) in Kannur following the demise of party general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

A silent march organised by the CPI(M) in Kannur following the demise of party general secretary Sitaram Yechury. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Kannur District Committee has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. In a solemn tribute, the party held a silent march and memorial meetings at local centers across the district on September 12 (Thursday).

District Secretary M.V. Jayarajan stated that Yechury shared a close bond with the people of Kannur, especially since the 23rd Party Congress was hosted in the district. The relationship deepened through his participation in key events, including Martyrs Day celebrations at Karivellur in 2022 and Kavumbai in 2023, and during the recent Lok Sabha election campaign.

“The loss of a comrade who always maintained a special relationship with Kannur is a great blow to the party and democratic movements in the district,” said Mr. Jayarajan.

In honour of Yechury’s legacy, CPI(M) has planned an all-party silent march and condolence meetings at area centres on September 13 (Friday). The party has also announced that all programs will be postponed for three days as a mark of respect. In further tribute, the CPI(M) flag will be flown at half-mast for a week at party offices and public locations throughout the district.

