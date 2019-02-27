CPI(M) devises strategies to reclaim Kozhikode, Vadakara

Having lost the Kozhikode and Vadakara seats in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the CPI(M) is devising multiple strategies to recapture the seats which were once held by the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Winning back the seats, party sources aver, is easier said than done though the realignment of political forces such as the return of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) led by M.P. Veerendrakumar, will help the Left. In 2009, a faction of the Janata Dal (Secular) walked out of the LDF after Mr. Veerendrakumar was denied the Kozhikode seat.

Sources say the CPI(M) might want to field the same candidates—P.A. Mohammed Riyas in Kozhikode and P. Sathidevi in Vadakara. In Kozhikode, the Congress is likely to field its two-time MP, M.K. Raghavan. But in Vadakara, the party’s sitting MP, Mullappally Ramachandran, has opted out of the race following his elevation as KPCC president.

The Kannur unit of the CPI(M) led by P. Jayarajan has upped the ante, lobbying for the renomination of Ms. Sathidevi, his sister, who is also the State secretary of the All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), the women’s wing of the CPI(M). The Vadakara constituency includes the two Assembly segments of Thalassery and Koothuparamba in Kannur district.

If the State leadership turns down the demand of the Kannur unit, then Mr. Riyas, the all-India president of the DYFI, might be be shifted to Vadakara, and the party may not mind fielding Kozhikode Mayor Thottathil Raveendran for the Kozhikode seat. Kozhikode North MLA A. Pradeepkumar is another option.

A combination of factors led to the defeat of the CPI(M) candidate in Kozhikode in 2009, mainly the emergence of dissident CPI(M) leader T.P. Chandrasekharan in Vadakara. Besides, the LJD, which has been metamorphosing from the Janata Dal (Secular) to the Socialist Janata Democratic to Janata Dal (United) and finally to the current nomenclature, is eyeing Vadakara.

During the Assembly and the local body polls, the LDF had edged out the United Democratic Front. But in the Lok Sabha polls, the political scenario is different.