CPI(M) defends UAPA charges against youths

Delegates discuss police action

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M] has defended the police action against Allan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who were earlier booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for alleged links with Maoists.

Briefing the media about the ongoing district conference of the party, Kozhikode District Secretary P. Mohanan said that both of them had been under the influence of certain ideas. The party was taking steps to rectify it, he said.

On the closed-door deliberations, Mr. Mohanan said the delegates at the party conference had discussed issues to improve the functioning of the State government. However, a few isolated incidents of the failure by the police had also occurred, he said in replying to questions.

After their arrest, the CPI(M) had expelled Allan and Thwaha, attached to the Meenchanda and Paramal branches respectively of the party, two years ago.

The issue had unsettled the party on the eve of three-tier local body polls in 2020.

Allan and Thwaha, students of law and journalism respectively of the Kannur University, were taken into custody by the State police from Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode on November 1, 2019. Later, the National Investigation Agency took up the case. Both of them are now out on bail.

Delegates at the conference had questioned the police action against slapping UAPA charges against the students.