CPI(M) crackdown on local leaders over Kuttiyadi protests continues

Kozhikode

29 July 2021 23:03 IST

Three local committee members, branch secretary expelled from party

In the latest crackdown by party leadership, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M] has initiated disciplinary action against local leaders in Kuttiyadi in connection with the open protests held ahead of the Assembly polls.

Three members of the local committee and a branch secretary were expelled while five members were suspended.

The action was taken against local leaders belonging to the Kuttiyadi west branch as well as the Vadayam local committee.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said that some of the local leaders were demoted to lower rungs of the party and while some others were admonished for spearheading the protests.

Previously, the CPI(M) district leadership had disbanded the Kuttiyadi local committee and constituted an ad hoc committee to replace the dismissed body. Then the party had demoted two members of the Kunnummal area committee.

In March, the party had faced unprecedented protests for two days from local cadres in Kuttiyadi against handing over the Assembly seat to the Kerala Congress (M) under the seat-sharing pact in the Left Democratic Front. Some of them had put posters and banners in support of incumbent legislator K.P. Kunhammed Kutty.

Later, the party State leadership nominated Mr. Kutty, party district secretariat member and former president, to fight from the Kuttiyadi segment. This was after the pre-election protests compelled the Kerala Congress(M) to withdraw its candidate.

Earlier, the district leadership had recommended action against Mr. Kutty by relegating him from the district secretariat to the district committee. However, CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan denied such an action though the State secretariat had to endorse the recommendation.

Mr. Kutty wrested the seat defeating IUML legislator Parakkal Abdulla by a margin of 333 votes. Many party leaders believe that if Mr. Kutty had not been fielded from Kuttiyadi, the discontent would have spilled over to Nadapuram, Vadakara and Perambra Assembly segments.