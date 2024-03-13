‘CPI(M), Cong trying to invoke fear among Muslims over CAA’

March 13, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

BJP State general secretary and National Democratic Alliance candidate for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency, M.T. Ramesh, has alleged that the CPI(M) and the Congress were trying to create friction between the majority and minority communities by invoking fear about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) among Muslims.

He told the media on March 13 (Wednesday) that the CAA was not against any citizens in the country. Mr. Ramesh said that both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan should clarify how it was being branded “anti-Muslim”. Religion was not a criterion for granting citizenship in the country, he added.

