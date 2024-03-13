GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘CPI(M), Cong trying to invoke fear among Muslims over CAA’

March 13, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State general secretary and National Democratic Alliance candidate for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency, M.T. Ramesh, has alleged that the CPI(M) and the Congress were trying to create friction between the majority and minority communities by invoking fear about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) among Muslims.

He told the media on March 13 (Wednesday) that the CAA was not against any citizens in the country. Mr. Ramesh said that both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan should clarify how it was being branded “anti-Muslim”. Religion was not a criterion for granting citizenship in the country, he added.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Citizenship Amendment Act

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.