CPI(M), BJP two sides of the same coin: Shihab Thangal

Aishwarya Kerala Yatra concludes in Kozhikode with a massive rally

The Aishwarya Kerala Yatra led by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala concluded in the district with a huge rally on the Kozhikode beach on Thursday evening.

Inaugurating the rally, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal alleged that the CPI(M) and the BJP were two sides of the same coin in executing the communal agenda. Both are speaking in the same voice to destroy the secular fabric of the State.

He exhorted people to stay cautious against the dangerous plan to divide people in the name of Hindu, Christian, and Muslim for electoral gains. The State government has failed in all spheres of activity whether it was dealing with the flood situation and the COVID-19 pandemic, he alleged.

He added that the rally was getting tremendous response since it began from Manjeswaram. If the United Democratic Front (UDF) constituents stood together, the coalition would effortlessly come to power.

In his speech, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar said the people of Kerala were desperately seeking a change in governance. The upcoming Assembly polls will be different from that of the just concluded three-tier local body elections. The UDF will obtain 80% of seats in the Legislature, he said.

He alleged that the CPI(M) had joined hands with the BJP to defeat the Congress and its allies in elections. The people of the State should vote out the LDF government which was steeped in corruption.

Speaking on the occasion, IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty said the UDF would come to power in the State whatever gimmickry the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) did during the fag end of its term. The latest decision to extend the validity of the rank list of the Public Service Commission for six months was only to hoodwink unemployed youth, he alleged.

On the Sabarimala issue, Mr. Kunhalikutty said the results of the Assembly polls would be similar to that of the Lok Sabha elections held in 2019. The Assembly polls will be entirely different from the three-tier local body polls, he said. He added that the LDF government had failed to undertake any development projects. The Kannur airport, the Kochi metro, and even the GAIL pipeline projects had been initiated and executed by the previous Oommen Chandy government, Mr. Kunhalikutty said.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran, Kerala Congress (M) leader P.J. Joseph, and CMP leader C.P. John were among those who spoke.

The Yatra which entered the district on Wednesday toured all Assembly segments with receptions in mofussil towns. On Thursday, it touched Perambra, Nadapuram and Kuttiyadi Assembly segments in the morning and Vadakara, Payyoli and Koyilandy before proceeding to the city in the afternoon.

Activists from the Assembly segments of Balussery, Elathur, Kunnamangalam, Kozhikode South, Kozhikode North, and Beypore joined the Yatra.

Incidentally, the rally also turned out to be the first political rally to held on the beach post-COVID.