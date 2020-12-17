CPI(M), BJP activists clash at Koyilandy

A clash broke out between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) during a victory celebration at Koyilandy. An irate crowd, which gathered in large numbers by 12 noon, resorted to stone throwing on the street.

Vysakh, a BJP candidate, who won from Cheriyamangad ward, suffered head injuries in the heavy stone throwing. He was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Some of the CPI(M) workers also suffered injuries in the incident.

Police sources said the area remained tensed and more policemen were deployed to avert further clashes.

Some of those who allegedly threw stones at the police and their vehicles from a high-rise building were taken into custody.

Clashes broke out in the area after the LDF workers came out in large numbers. The BJP had secured three seats by improving its presence.

In a similar clash at Koottarakkoth near Puthuppadi, many United Democratic Front and Left Democratic Front workers sustained injuries.

Police sources said some of the injured activists were admitted to the Thamarassery Government Hospital.