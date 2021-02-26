CPI(M) alleges ‘secret meet’ of policemen

KOZHIKODE

26 February 2021 00:55 IST

The Kozhikode district committee of the CPI(M) has demanded action against a group of police personnel who allegedly held a secret meeting at a hotel here recently, purportedly to “topple the Left Democratic Front government”. A release said here on Thursday that leaders of the NGO Association, a pro-Congress forum of government staff, too had participated in the meeting held at a well-known hotel. The CPI(M) accused the Congress leadership of supporting their move and smelt a conspiracy in the episode. Visuals and photographs of the meeting had come out in the media, and the participants could be identified. Ahead of the Assembly elections, such events assume significance, as they violate rules pertaining to the conduct of the police force.

Advertising

Advertising