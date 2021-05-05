CPI(M) accuses BJP, JIH of helping UDF in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

05 May 2021 00:44 IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) overtly and covertly helped the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates in Kozhikode district.

A statement said here on Monday that the vote share of the BJP came down in two Assembly constituencies, Vadakara and Koduvally, which were won by the UDF-backed Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) respectively.

In the 2020 local body polls, the BJP secured 18,555 votes in the district panchayat division of Vadakara. But now the party candidate got only 10,225 votes. Likewise, in the 2016 Assembly polls, the BJP received 13,410 votes in Vadakara segment.

In the case of Koduvally, the CPI(M) alleged that the BJP transferred its votes to IUML nominee M.K. Muneer to get him elected from the constituency. This time, the votes of the BJP decreased by 6,000 votes whereas that party had garnered 9,500 votes in the 2016 Assembly polls as well as in the 2020 local body polls in the same segment.

The CPI(M) also alleged that Dr. Muneer, who enjoyed a good rapport with the Sangh Parivar outfits, had managed to win from the Kozhikode South Assembly segment earlier.

The LDF emerged victorious in 11 out of the 13 Assembly constituencies in the district. According to the statement, the Front secured 1,58,396 more votes when compared to the 2016 Assembly polls.