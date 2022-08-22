CPI Kozhikode district meet begins

Binoy Viswam to open delegate session

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
August 22, 2022 21:24 IST

A rally being taken out to mark the Kozhikode district conference of the Communist Party of India at Feroke in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode district conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI) began at Nallur near Feroke on Monday.

C. Mahendran, national executive committee member, CPI, opened a public meeting held as part of the meet. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mahendran termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a fascist. He claimed that only the Left parties had been resisting the fascist tendencies of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “The CPI will be in the forefront of unifying all forces that can resist them,” he said.

Earlier, the conference officially began with the raising of the party flag by K.G. Pankajakshan, CPI district executive member. Ningalenne Communistakki, the legendary play by the Kerala People’s Arts Club, was also staged.

Binoy Viswam, party national secretariat member, will open the delegate session on Tuesday. Around 200 delegates from across the district are attending the conference. It will conclude on August 24.

Feroke is hosting the district conference of the party for the third time. Earlier, the district conference was held at Feroke in 1987 and 2002.

