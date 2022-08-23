CPI demands AIIMS at Kinalur

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing district conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI) has sought the Centre’s intervention to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kinalur in Kozhikode district. A resolution to this effect was passed at the meeting on Tuesday. It said the LDF government had clarified that AIIMS would be set up at Kinalur if the Centre cleared the proposal. It was also declared that over 150 acres under the Industries department would be handed over for the purpose. The resolution, however, alleged that the Centre had been ignoring the proposal.