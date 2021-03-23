COVID, summer preventing many from donating blood

Stakeholders unable to organise big camps owing to restrictions on social events

COVID-19 pandemic and the scorching heat are preventing many from donating blood for needy patients in hospitals across Kozhikode district.

According to Shajahan Naduvattam, district joint secretary, Kerala Blood Donors Forum, big blood donation camps could not be held for the past one year owing to restrictions on social events. “Classes have not fully resumed in colleges. Earlier, we used to conduct big camps in such places. Only small camps are being held these days, and some of our plans have gone awry,” he said.

Also, right now, those who have taken the second dose of COVID vaccine cannot donate blood for the next 28 days. There should be a gap of 28 days between the first and second dose of the vaccine as well. “This means that anyone who gets the first jab will have to wait for 56 days before donating blood. Since many people are undergoing vaccination, they cannot donate blood,” Mr. Shajahan claimed.

Another impediment is the severe heat conditions which is forcing many to avoid venturing out.

Mercury levels are rising in the district of late, and it was above normal on Tuesday. With the Ramzan fast beginning in April second week, the forum is expecting a severe shortage in the coming month. Most of those who undergo fasting may not donate blood for the whole month, Mr. Shajahan said. A two-day camp was held at the Government Hospital for Women and Children at Kottaparamba in the city from Monday. Around 70 people participated in the event, he added.