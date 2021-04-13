COVID protocol not followed in trains, says forum

KOZHIKODE

13 April 2021 23:47 IST

The Confederation of All India Rail Users’ Associations has requested the Ministry of Railways to take stringent measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in trains. In a letter addressed to Railway Minister Piush Goyal, chairman of the confederation, A.V. Anoop, and working chairman C.E. Chakkunni said that there were major violations of COVID protocol in trains and Railway stations.

They alleged that sanitisers or soaps were not provided near the washbasins in the trains, except in air conditioned compartments. Accusing the Railways of being the biggest agent spreading COVID-19 through its unhygienic practices, the duo requested the Minister to ensure that the toilets in the trains were made hygienic and to provide sanitisers, soaps and water in them irrespective of the compartments. The said that sanitising the compartments every hour may help in reducing the spread of the disease.

They also complained that social distancing was not maintained in ordinary trains and MEMUs.

Advertising

Advertising