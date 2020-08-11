COVID crisis spells doom for Onam market

Kozhikode

11 August 2020 18:50 IST

Kudumbashree groups, handloom sector badly hit

Onam expos are unlikely to take place this year due to the COVID situation in the State, badly affecting the prospects of a large section of entrepreneurs whose livelihood depend on the sales they make during the season.

The annual week-long Onam celebration of the Tourism Department is unlikely to be conducted this year. “It is impossible to celebrate a festival like Onam by following COVID protocol,” C.P. Beena, Secretary of Kozhikode District Tourism Promotion Council, said.

Handloom festivals, Khadi festivals, IRDP fairs and Kudumbashree fairs are the major attractions of the Onam season in Kozhikode. The District Industries Centre that organises Handloom Mela and an Industrial Expo every year during Onam has expressed doubts over the conduct of the fest this year.

“The situation is grim. Many of the handloom units in the district manufacture products with Onam market in view. But this year, we may not be able to help them,” said Balaraj. M.K, Deputy Director of Industries in Kozhikode.

The Kudumbashree District Mission has also abandoned all plans for expos this year.

However, alternative steps to market products are in place.

“We have allowed handloom cooperative societies to conduct sales in their own outlets and the government has announced 20% rebate from August 9 to 30. We are also planning to promote community marketing of handloom products,” Mr. Balaraj said.

Kudumbashree is also contemplating distribution of kits containing its products at homes. “It will contain only selected items and the plan is to take orders by phone,” District Mission Coordinator of Kudumbashree P.C. Kavitha said.

However, the COVID situation might affect the chances of successfully implementing these plans. “The government offers 56 rebate days a year. Workers in the handloom sector are heavily dependent on that. They will be in serious trouble if they don’t get enough sales this season,” Mr. Balaraj added. Kudumbashree groups that manufacture specific products for the Onam market have not been able to do so this year due to the peculiar situation.

“We have submitted data to the State Mission regarding the estimated loss. A lot of our members are banking on the possibility of a compensation,” Ms. Kavitha admitted.