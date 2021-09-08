COVID awareness campaign for children launched in city

KOZHIKODE

08 September 2021 22:19 IST

17-day drive aims at addressing mental, physical, and nutritional issues of kids

Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday launched a 17-day COVID awareness campaign for children designed by the Education Standing Committee of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation in view of the third wave of COVID, which is likely to affect children more. The programme is being planned and organised in association with teachers, Deputy Director of Education, Regional Deputy Director of Higher Secondary Education, Additional Director of Vocational Higher Secondary Education and the Samagra Shiksha Keralam and implemented in 126 high schools and higher secondary schools in the city.

Mayor Beena Philip had introduced the programmes as an effort to impart knowledge related to COVID among children in order to protect them from infection as well as develop social and scientific consciousness among them.

It also aims at developing a project to cater to the post-COVID needs in children (mental, physical, and nutritional) and to soothe the anxieties and worries in them at the time of crisis. It will also create a favourable environment for the overall development of the children and build their confidence, the Mayor said.

Education Standing Committee Chairperson C.Rekha said that the first stage of the campaign was an online survey using the Google form to understand the number of COVID affected children and if their family members had been vaccinated. The survey would be conducted through all schools in the city.

The corporation has identified 17 schools in the city to take a lead in this project. Each school will select one programme and develop interactive tools to effectively convey the WHO recommendations to children in a diverse and engaging manner. The materials thus created, including plays, short films, mono act, dance, lectures or any other creative work, will be made available to the public through the corporation’s Youtube channel and web page.

3,058 test positive

Meanwhile, the COVID test positivity rate in Kozhikode remained below 19% for the second day in a row. On Wednesday, 3,058 people tested positive for SARS COV2 virus when 17,047 people were tested and the TPR was 18.24%. District Medical Officer V.Jayasree said that 3,001 got infected through local contact while the source was unknown in 36 cases.

Eleven people, who had come from abroad, four from other States and six health workers turned positive on Wednesday.

A total of 3,265 persons were discharged from various treatment facilities in the district.

The active caseload in Kozhikode as on Wednesday was 33,724 while 1,01,258 were under observations. So far, 2,310 COVID deaths have been reported in the district.