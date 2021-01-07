COVID-19 vaccine dry run to be held

Kozhikode

07 January 2021 22:51 IST

A dry run for COVID-19 vaccine administration will be held at five centres in Kozhikode district on Friday even as 480 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, the five centres are Government General Hospital, Kozhikode; Community Health Centre, Thalakkulathoor; Family Health Centres at Puthiyappa and Perumanna; and Aster MIMS Hospital. This is part of a nationwide second-round mock drill to test the preparedness ahead of the vaccine administration and the responses thereafter. It will be held between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Twenty-five healthcare workers would be involved in the exercise.

Of the fresh cases reported on Thursday, 456 are locally acquired infections while the source of 19 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation had 135 cases of local transmission while Kakkodi had 21 such cases. As many as 5,893 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 8.14%.

A total of 517 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload from the district now is 5,848.

In Wayanad

As many as 256 infected persons recovered from COVID-19 in the district on Thursday while 244 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. All the new cases were found to have contracted the virus through direct local contact, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said. There were 10 cases without an identifiable source of infection. Two health workers were among the infected.

The number of active cases currently under treatment in the district dipped to 2,044. However, 8,603 persons are under observation across the district.

Three centres

The Health Department will conduct the second phase of the dry run for vaccine administration at three health centres in Wayanad on Friday. The programme, similar to a drill, will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Taluk Hospital at Sulthan Bathery, Community Health Centre at Meppadi and Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences at Rippon.