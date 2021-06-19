COVID-19 vaccination moving at a slow pace in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

19 June 2021 19:52 IST

District reports 806 fresh cases; test positivity rate at 8.6%

Despite the district administration announcing its plans to vaccinate over 40,000 persons a day against COVID-19 by month-end, data provided by the Health Department show that the figure has not crossed 20,000 in the past few days. Meanwhile, 806 fresh cases of the infection were reported in the district on Saturday.

According to sources, 10,71,856 people have got the jab so far in the district. Of them, 8,68,970 have got the first dose and 2,02,886 have got both the doses. Kozhikode has an estimated population of around 25 lakh aged above 18.

Only 6,774 were vaccinated on Saturday and 13,645 on Friday. As per the date made available by the Health Department, 18,141 were vaccinated on Thursday. Lack of availability of vaccines is reported to be the main reason behind the slow pace. It is learnt that the government has got fresh doses of vaccines and the drive is expected to pick up speed in the coming days.

Advertising

Advertising

The District Medical Officer said in a release that there were 796 cases of local transmission of the infection and the source of 10 others was not known. As many as 9,547 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 8.6%. Kozhikode Corporation reported 237 locally acquired infections and Puthuppady 55. As many as 1,232 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload dropped to 10,884.