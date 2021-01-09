COVID-19 vaccination dry run conducted in Kozhikode district

Kozhikode

09 January 2021 01:29 IST

Vaccine to be administered to over 33,000 people in first phase

The Health Department on Friday conducted a successful dry run as part of testing its preparedness to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. The dry run was conducted in five selected locations with the support of the Health Department officials and health workers.

Community health centres, family health centres and primary health centres were covered in the dry run conducted between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Friday to check the efficiency of the distribution mechanism. Officials said the dry run was successful and the same model would be adopted for the administration of the vaccine.

The District Medical Office said the vaccine would be administered to 33,285 people in the first phase in Kozhikode. Registered health workers, employees in government and private hospitals, lab technicians and workers in the dental sector would be given priority, said the officials.

In Kozhikode city, the Government General Hospital was the main centre selected for conducting the full-fledged dry run. A team of 94 selected health workers, including doctors and nurses, turned up for the trial run. It was organised mainly to explain a convenient protocol for the vaccine distribution. The staff members were also told about crowd management, safety protocol and safe handling of medicines.

A Health Department official said any issue experienced by the staff during the trial run would be addressed ahead of the formal vaccine distribution. There would be arrangements to monitor the vaccinated persons for at least for half an hour, he said.