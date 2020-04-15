COVID-19: two more discharged in Kozhikode

Two more natives of Kozhikode district recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday. They are from Nallalam and Kayakkodi, a release from District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said.

Now, seven persons from Kozhikode and two from Kannur are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital. Sixteen people from here and two each from Kannur and Kasaragod have been tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 so far here. Of them, nine from Kozhikode and two from Kasaragod have been discharged.

Right now, 14,173 people are under surveillance, with 2,113 completing their observation cycle on Wednesday. Twenty-four people are under observation at the medical college hospital. Eleven persons were discharged.