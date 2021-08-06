COVID-19 testing, contact tracing to be intensified in Kozhikode

2,135 fresh cases recorded, TPR 16.23%

COVID-19 testing and contact tracing will be intensified in Kozhikode district in the coming days. A review meeting of local body representatives on Friday decided to test at least 6% of the population every week.

People in containment zones, markets, guest workers and those in clusters will have to mandatorily undergo the test. Contact tracing will be increased at the rate of 10 persons per patient.

Police and Rapid Response Teams will intensify monitoring those in quarantine. Patients who do not have enough facilities at home will be shifted to domiciliary care centres.

Stringent curbs

Strict restrictions will be imposed on containment zones with barricades to ensure that people do not go out unless for emergencies. The Janamaitri police and voluntary organisations will be roped in to ensure that the public followed COVID protocol.

New infections

As many as 2,135 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kozhikode on Friday. A total of 13,450 people were tested.

The test positivity rate is 16.23%. Five health workers were among the infected. The source of infection of 35 persons could not be ascertained. As many as 1,270 persons recovered from the disease. There are now 26,461 active COVID-19 cases in the district.

Vaccination

Those above 60 years of age who have not received even one dose of vaccine so far have been asked to approach the nearest public health centre to register for vaccination.