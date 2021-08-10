COVID-19 test positivity rate surges to 20.12% in Kozhikode

2,335 fresh cases reported; active caseload at 25,112

The test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19 surged to 20.12% in Kozhikode on Tuesday when 2,335 of the 11,894 samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The District Medical Officer said in a release that 2,296 of the fresh cases were due to local transmission of the infection and the source of 29 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 416 locally acquired infections, Peruvayal 80, Kunnamangalam 72, Kodiyathur 64, Atholi and Chathamangalam 63 each, and Olavanna 50. As many as 2,472 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload is 25,112.