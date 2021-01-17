COVID-19: Test positivity rate surges to 13.47% in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

17 January 2021 23:23 IST

As many as 677 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Sunday and there were 457 recoveries. The daily test positivity rate surged to 13.47% when 5,045 samples were tested.

According to the District Medical Officer, 659 of the fresh cases were through local transmission of the infection and the source was unknown in 15 others. Kozhikode Corporation had 190 locally acquired infections, Vadakara 44, Feroke 25 and Villiappilly 21. The active COVID-19 caseload is 6,716. A total of 5,229 people are in home isolation.

